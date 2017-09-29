Sheriff’s Reports October 2017

August 21, 8:48 a.m.: Death investigation on Gulf Road.

August 21, 9:23 p.m.: Assault cold call on Marine Drive.

August 22, 2:41 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances cold call on Harbor Seal Drive.

August 22, 2:45 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances cold call on Cedar Point Avenue.

August 23, 3:45 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident with pedestrian cold call on Mill Road.

August 24, 1:11 a.m.: Domestic verbal on Gulf Road.

August 25, 4:24 p.m.: Property found cold call on Marine Drive.

August 26, 1:00 p.m.: Animal problem on Johnson Road and Mill Road.

August 26, 11:51 p.m.: Vandalism on APA Road.

August 27, 10:54 a.m.: Citizen assist cold call on Mallard Lane.

August 27, 3:32 p.m.: Trespass on Edwards Drive.

August 28, 12:42 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident, non injury cold call on Gulf Road.

August 29, 12:41 p.m.: Follow up on Mill Road and Johnson Road.

August 29, 2:30 p.m.: Custodial interference on Limerick Avenue.

August 29, 8:14 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Windsor Drive and Johnson Road.

August 31, 11:24 a.m.: Harassment cold call on Boundary Road.

August 31, 4:55 p.m.: Drugs on Tyee Drive.

September 4, 6:51 p.m.: Theft on Donegal Drive.

September 6, 10:36 a.m.: Alarm audible on Edwards Drive.

September 6, 1:29 p.m.: Impound private on Boundary Bay Road.

September 6, 5:34 p.m.: Death investigation on Moose Trail.

September 10, 2:57 p.m.: Harassment cold call on Harbor Seal Drive.

September 12, 5:45 p.m.: Public talk on Gulf Road.

September 13, 9:30 p.m.: Traffic stop on Tyee Drive.

September 14, 2:01 p.m.: Follow up on Benson Road.

September 14, 7:47 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident, non-blocking, non-injury on Edwards Drive.

September 15, 5:36 p.m.: Follow up on Ocean View Lane.

September 17, 9:28 a.m.: Vehicle prowl cold call on Benson Road.

September 17, 9:58 a.m.: Vandalism cold call on Benson Road.

September 20, 3:22 p.m.: Shots in progress on Windsor Drive.

September 24, 12:49 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances cold call on Greenwood Drive.