The Deli wins coveted food award

The Deli at Point Roberts Marketplace received top honors from the county health department for food safety.

On September 11, the county released a list of winners of the 2016 Silver Platter awards in honor of national food safety month. Only 3.5 percent of eateries in the county meet the award’s stringent standards for food safety inspection results.

Marketplace manager Dean Priestman wasn’t surprised to receive the honor.

“That’s what we strive for,” Priestman said. “Our deli manager, Rhonda Bordeville, takes food safety very seriously.”

An establishment must pass multiple routine inspections during a calendar year and have no risk factor violations to meet award requirements.

“Silver Platter Awards acknowledge the excellence of food service operators in their commitment to food safety in their restaurants,” said health department director Regina Delahunt. “We want to congratulate these establishments for their accomplishments and thank them for making food safety a priority.”

SaveSave

SaveSave