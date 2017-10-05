County election office gears up for November 7 Election

With the November 7 general election just around the corner, the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office has installed three new ballot drop boxes, including a new one in Point Roberts. There are now a total of 18 drop boxes located in Whatcom County.

The new drop boxes are located at the International Marketplace at 780 Tyee Drive, Custer Elementary School and Acme Elementary School.

The auditor’s office encourages residents to register or update their address by the deadline, Monday, October 9. Online registration can be completed at myvote.wa.gov . Individuals registering to vote for the first time in Washington may register in-person at the 311 Grand Avenue, Suite 103 in Bellingham, by Monday, October 30.

For more information, contact county auditor Debbie Adelstein at 360/778-5105 or chief deputy auditor Diana Bradrick at 360/778-5130.