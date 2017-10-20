County auditor mails out ballots

General election ballots were mailed out to Whatcom County registered voters on October 18. The local voters’ pamphlet was previously mailed and should arrive within a few days of receiving your ballot, Auditor Debbie Adelstein said.

Ballots can be returned in an official ballot drop box up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 7. A new drop box has been installed inside the International Marketplace in Point Roberts. Ballots deposited in a drop box do not need postage. All 18 locations are printed on the insert enclosed with the ballot and are also printed in the Local Voters’ Pamphlet.

Returning ballot through the mail requires a 49-cent stamp and must have a postmark no later than November 7 to be counted. The USPS now recommends mailing your ballot one week before Election Day.

Voters who don’t receive their ballot by October 27 should call the election office at 360/778-5102.

For additional information, contact county auditor Debbie Adelstein at the number above or chief deputy auditor Diana Bradrick at 360/778-5130.