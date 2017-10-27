Hospital district passes state audit

By Pat Grubb

A recently completed Washington state local government assessment audit of the Point Roberts Hospital District for 2015 and 2016 found no problems with the district’s internal controls or compliance with state laws.

“We passed with flying colors,” district superintendent Elaine Komusi told hospital commissioners at their October 4 regular meeting. The only recommendation made by the auditors was to include more financial information in the district’s meeting minutes.

In other district business, commissioners and staff discussed doing a local survey of residents to obtain feedback on the clinic’s operations and services. Commissioner Kandace Harper said she believed it would be good to find out why some residents didn’t use the clinic even though they were qualified. “It would be a good eye opener for us,” she said.