PREP receives $18,000 grant

The Point Roberts Emergency Preparedness Group (PREP) has been granted $18,000 by the Puget Sound Energy Foundation for the purchase of an emergency trailer. PSE representative Pinky Vargas presented the check to PREP president Shant Tersakian.

The money will be used to purchase and customize a new trailer since the previous Red Cross trailer was re-located to an area with a greater population and need.

The group received a replica of the check which was the largest of three safety grants awarded by the Puget Sound Energy Foundation to three different organizations.

A committee has been assigned to monitor the outfitting process and volunteers will help with the efforts. The trailer is slated to be on location and in service by spring 2018.