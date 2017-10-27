School district considering new projects

The Blaine school board has appointed 12 people to a “facility needs review committee,” which will study the district’s short-term construction, maintenance and infrastructure needs.

Over the next two months, the group will analyze and research, but it won’t necessarily make a recommendation to the school board, Spanjer said.

The group will look at options for replacing the high school grandstand, as well as other projects that would cost less than $1 million and could be completed in the

next five years.

Such projects might include painting and re-roofing school gyms, paving and re-striping parking lots or acquiring property in Birch Bay for future school buildings, Spanjer said in September.

Depending on the committee’s progress, the school board will hold a work session in December or early January to prioritize selected projects.