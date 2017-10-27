October 13, 1937 – September 17, 2017

It is with sad and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sheelah Oliver, a wonderful person, on September 17 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She leaves behind a sister, Pat; sister-in-law, Lynn; step-children Ellen and Jimmy; grandson Peter, along with nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

Sheelah, a 35-year resident of Point Roberts, was a devoted lover of animals, especially dogs and was a consistent donor to Small Paws Rescue, ASCPA, North Shore Animal Rescue and the Delta Animal

Shelter.

Sheelah was also the moorage/assistant manager of the Point Roberts Marina for a long time, before managing the Can-Am gas station on Tyee Drive.

Sheelah will be sorely missed by her family and all of her friends. Rest in peace without pain.