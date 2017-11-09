Where are Point Roberts voters?

By Pat Grubb

Were Point Roberts voters too cheap to mail in votes, instead dropping them off in the ballot box? Commissioners and supporters of the local park and recreation district must certainly be hoping the latter is true. Despite receiving over 62 percent in Yes votes for their levy request in Tuesday’s election, the issue is nowhere near being settled.

In order to pass, the park levy requires a 60 percent super-majority with votes from at least 40 percent of the voters in the 2016 general election. That being a presidential election, 805 ballots were cast in Point Roberts which means at least 322 people must vote in the 2017 election to meet the 40-percent cutoff. So far just 196 votes have been counted – another 126 votes must come in before the measure can succeed if the Yes votes still exceed 60 percent.

How likely is it that those votes will come in? Hard to say. After the first count on Tuesday night just after 8 p.m., the elections office still had about 5,000 ballots to count. After another count on Wednesday posted at 5:09 p.m., there were an estimated 7,000 ballots left. Only two of the ballots that were counted on Wednesday were from Point Roberts. Surely there are more than two cheap voters on the Point but are there 126?

In 2016, there was a 79-percent turnout on the Point. In 2015, 373 voters (40%) turned up; in 2014, 476 voters (52%); and in 2013, 433 voters (45%). As of now, the count equals just 19 percent of Point Roberts voters. To reach the magic number of 322, voters would require a turnout of 32 percent. In other words, there’s still hope for the parks levy.

In other election news, Bill Meursing was re-elected to the fire district – perhaps not with the landslide he might have expected. Blessed with an opponent, Judson Meraw, who decided in early October to stop campaigning and give his support and presumably his vote to Meursing, most observers could have thought it would have been a lopsided result in favor of the incumbent. In fact, so far Meursing has received just 112 votes (58%) to the non-campaigning Meraw’s 80 (42%). In 2015, when Meraw ran against then-fire commissioner Stan Riffle, he received 164 votes (48%) versus Riffle’s 178 votes (52%).

In the fire district race, Pat Harper received a convincing 135 votes (73%) against Donna Gillespie’s 50 votes (27%) for fire commissioner, position 2. There were no other contested races in Point Roberts.

Returning uncontested to Point Roberts offices (with votes following) were:

Point Roberts Water District Commissioner, Position 2: Scott Hackleman (176)

Point Roberts Parks and Recreation District, Commissioner, Position 3: Sonya Liu (149)

Point Roberts Parks and Recreation District, Commissioner, Position 4: Arthur Reber (135)

Point Roberts Public Hospital District, Commissioner, Position 1: Robin Nault (176)

Point Roberts Cemetery District, Commissioner, Position 2: Dan Bourks (171)

The winds of change breezed over the Blaine school district as long-time board member Mike Dodd was unseated by challenger Laura McKinney. Joan Lotze ran unopposed and will remain as school board director, District 3.

Countywide, the measure to increase the sales tax to finance a new jail went down to a solid defeat with 58 percent No votes.

County council at large, Position A incumbent Barry Buchanan was running slightly ahead of challenger Mary Kay Robinson with 52 percent of the vote while Rud Browne and Todd Donovan cruised to easy victories with 82 and 66 percent of the vote against respective challengers Philip Morgan and Amy Glasser. The remaining council race for District 3 was won handily by Tyler Byrd over Rebecca Boonstra with 54 percent of the vote.

The two Port of Bellingham commission races were still close after the initial count: At 50.8 versus 49.7 percent, Michael Shepard held a slim 839 vote lead over incumbent Dan Robbins in District 1. In District 2, Ken Bell ran at 51.33 percent and a 1,334-vote lead over Barry Wenger.

Long-time Sumas mayor Bob Bromley went down against challenger Kyle Christensen who drew 154 votes, or 66.1 percent.

Further afield, Democrat Manka Dhingra held a solid 55 percent of the votes in the Washington 45th District state senate race over Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund. Should Dhingra prevail, the Republicans will lose their current one-seat majority senate and control will flip over to the Democrats. Washington Democrats will then join their Oregon and California counterparts with one-party rule in the governors’ offices and both legislative houses.

In Seattle, Jenny Durkan received 61 percent of the vote to defeat Cary Moon in the city’s mayoral race making her the first woman mayor since 1926.

The county election office will be updating results daily at 5 p.m. To view the latest results, go to bit.ly/2zvgKqt.