Help the food bank help others

By Meg Olson

It’s a busy time of year for the Point Roberts Food Bank.

This week volunteers were handing out turkey and duck dinners for Thanksgiving and are gearing up to do it all over again – and even bigger – for Christmas.

“We serve about 60 people, 11 of them children,” said food bank director Henry Rosenthal.

For Christmas, the food bank will be buying gift certificates from either the International Marketplace or a local gas station for each family. They are working with school staff to make sure every child has something under the tree. “If [children] need anything particular such as clothes we’ll make sure they get it,”

Rosenthal said.

Shoppers at the Marketplace can help out by buying a holiday feast in a bag and bringing it or other non-perishable items in the donation box by the south door.

“We already have had 15–20 donated so far, so some of our Christmas turkeys will be paid for by the wonderful shoppers at the Marketplace,” Rosenthal said.

Financial contributions can be made at the local food bank. Those wishing to contribute can contact Rosenthal at 360/945-1711 or Randy Quarry at 360/945-4156.