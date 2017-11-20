It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas (Faire)

This year’s Christmas Faire will be a busy one, bringing together local non-profits, vendors and artisans for three days of festivities, cozy food and lots of gift ideas.

The fair runs from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3 at the community center on Gulf Road. Friday night’s opening starts with a potluck supper from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Circle of Care people will sell lunch and treats for a fundraiser on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to programs to assist senior citizens or local residents who remain at home following illness.

There are already plenty of vendors signed up. So far, items for sale include: personal care products, knitwear, aprons, collectibles, painted furniture, garden art, jewelry and a variety of textile arts. Interested vendors can pick up an application at the Blue Heron Gallery.

This year the raffle is being organized by the Friends of the Point Roberts Library and donations can be dropped at the library during open hours. Event organizer Jessica McVey asked that items donated for the raffle be new, handmade or gently-used and packaged in a basket or container if they are made up of multiple items.

To drop off donations or for more information about the event, contact McVey at 360/945 0409 or jessica@pointbob.net.