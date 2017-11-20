^ Poul Nielsen

December 30, 1921 – November 4, 2017

Born in Helsingor, Denmark, Poul died early in the morning of November 4 in Bellingham.

He is survived by his wife, Bridget Nielsen, and daughters, Nancy Haley and Nicole Vaughan, sons-in-law Chris Haley and Neil Vaughan, grandchildren Michael, Audrey, Emma, Axel, Ellen, William and Sam, his sister Tove Panther and nephews Rex Panther and Mark Panther.

Poul grew up in Denmark. As a young adult, he opened one of the first ice cream parlors on a busy street in Copenhagen. His success in the ice cream business allowed him to close up shop and go discover the world.

After he traveled to almost every part of the globe he immigrated to Canada where he opened a bakery in New Westminster, just two weeks after his arrival. A few years later, he immigrated to the United States and settled in Point Roberts where he ran The Roof House restaurant and art gallery. He designed and constructed the building himself. He operated The Roof House for over 35 years, only retiring at 85. Paul was known for being a loyal friend, with some of his early childhood friendships lasting over 90 years. He truly loved Point Roberts and described it as the most beautiful place on earth.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 25 at the Danish Lutheran Church in Burnaby, B.C.