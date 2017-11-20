PRCAC lines up heavy rotation

The next meeting of the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee PRCAC) should prove to be a mouthful. County works representatives Joe Rutan and Brian Walker will be attending to discuss transportation benefits district projects.

Also making the trek are Jeff Hegedus and John Wolpers from the county health department. They have been working on a mandatory trash collection program and making regular visits to update PRCAC.

In other PRCAC business, the terms of board members Linda Hughes and Joel Lantz expire at the end of January 2018. Members may serve two two-year terms; Hughes has served one term as an at-large representative. Lantz serves as a representative of the Point Roberts Registered Voters Association which has a permanent seat on the committee. Either Lantz or another board member must be nominated and sent to county executive Jack Louws by January 9. Any member of the public wishing to be considered a candidate for the at-large position should apply by January 9 as well. Hughes has indicated that she intends to re-apply for the position.

PRCAC next meets at 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 12 at the community center on Gulf Road.