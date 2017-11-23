Make your holiday shopping a downhome affair

Here’s a plan for the most relaxing, fun and community minded Christmas shopping trip ever!

Start with breakfast at the Saltwater Cafe, then stroll over to Pedal Pushers and the Blue Heron Gallery for unique gifts, big and small. Head down Gulf Road to Auntie Pam’s Country Store and plan to spend some time looking at an incredible selection of gift ideas.

Stop by Westwind Marine and snag a gift certificate for the boater on your list, then pop over to Breakwaters Bar and Grill to gift dinner to a helpful neighbor. With so many local services and eateries the possibilities for gift certificates are endless: yoga classes, massage, hair cuts, dog walking, an oil change…

Up Tyee Drive you’ll find all the holiday basics at the International Marketplace and then pick up a tree at Nielson’s Building Center. At the Point Roberts Shell pick up a pound of locally-roasted coffee and ship it to Aunt Mabel.

Then head back down to the end of Gulf road to Larry’s Liquor Locker where you can pick up some holiday cheer and over to the Reef Tavern to put up your feet and have a late lunch and a cold beer.

Let’s make this holiday season a year to remember for our local businesses and give gifts that are as unique and special as the Point.