In Out Parcel to expand

AVT Consulting LLC, on behalf of owner NX Holdings Inc., has submitted a conditional use permit application to Whatcom County seeking approval to expand the In Out Parcel building at 145 Tyee Drive. The business offers 24 hours, 7 days a week parcel services at its location.

The company seeks to build a 3,316 square foot addition for warehousing, locker areas, and office and packing/mailing space. The application also includes a 320-square-foot loading and unloading area. According to the applicants, the expansion will be at the back of the existing building, consistent with existing design and will be screened from the street.

Following review by various county department staff, the matter will be referred to the county hearing examiner for decision. Written comments on the application can be submitted to Craig Ostrom, Whatcom County Planning and Development Services, 5280 Northwest Drive, Bellingham. Written comments should be received by Saturday, December 16, 2017.

