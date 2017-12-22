2017 Year in Review: Chamber of Commerce

• Dee Gough was voted in as president of the chamber of commerce.

• The chamber worked with the Port Of Bellingham to see what needs to be done to update the Economic Development Plan.

• David Gellatly was appointed to the PRCAC board of directors representing the chamber.

• Chamber rep attended ADHOC Border Committee meeting to address business concerns.

• New welcome sign was put up on Tyee Drive for all visitors and residents to see.

• Henry Rosenthal once again very generously manned the visitor’s booth again this year.

• Another successful Fourth of July parade. Thank you to all spectators and participants!

• Guest presentation from Wez Ireland regarding ways to improve telecommunications in Point Roberts.

• Second Annual Christmas Tree Lighting was a success. Thank you for helping brighten our town!

• Light on the Water contest. The chamber challenged marina tenants to light up their boats to help make our community a little more festive.

Dee Gough, Chamber of Commerce