2017 Year in Review: Sheriff’s Office

Thank you, Point Roberts, for your continued support of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). We appreciate your partnership in working to keep our community safe. While deputies work hard to prevent crime, Point Roberts citizens are sometimes victims of thefts, car prowls and other crimes. It is important to promptly report crime and secure vulnerable items. Recording serial numbers may help us recover stolen property. Resident deputies Ian Johnston and Tom McCarthy are available to assist you.

In 2017, the WCSO noted a significant increase in people suffering from severe and dangerous forms of mental illness; while all deputies are trained to recognize and appropriately respond to this issue, a crisis intervention deputy will be added in 2018. This deputy will be trained to intervene in the most challenging of cases and work closely with mental health professionals to improve safety and divert appropriate matters from the criminal justice to the mental health system.

As our community confronts an opioid crisis, the Gang and Drug Task Force successfully dismantled several major drug-trafficking networks. We are also coordinating with the health department to increase access to treatment and issued deputies “Narcan” to reverse the effects of overdoses and save lives.

In response to community safety concerns, an emphasis on speed enforcement is planned for December on Tyee Drive and other roadways on the Point.

Emergency preparedness remains important. The WCSO has trained citizen-volunteer Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) members to act as first-responders during disasters. CERT training will be offered again in 2018 to all Whatcom County residents.

The county will make improvements to some of the most critical life safety, security and infrastructure issues in the downtown jail and will send more inmates to out-of-county facilities when capacity is reached.

During 2018, the WCSO will continue to enhance community safety and maintain the quality of life that exists in Point Roberts.

On behalf of the members of the WCSO, have a safe and Merry Christmas and

Happy New Year.

Bill Elfo, Sheriff