2017 Year in Review: Circle of Care

Circle of Care, a nonprofit volunteer organization, provides information and referral services for seniors and others who need help to stay in their own homes following illness or injury.

2017 was a great year for Circle of Care, as we raised money to purchase home care equipment to loan out and fund a bursary to help those interested become fully trained and certified home care aids .

We focused on identifying certified home care aides living in Point Roberts and, additionally, recruiting residents for training to become certified home care aides. The certification involves 70 hours of classroom instruction, sitting and passing an exam, having a background check and acquiring the state certification. In honor of providing support and encouragement, Circle of Care is offering a scholarship to cover the tuition and fees.

We provided coffee, tea and sweets at the Fibre Festival and began selling raffle tickets for the beautiful sunflower quilt that the quilters donated to Circle of Care for fundraising purposes.

In March, we began planning for the South Beach House Dinner Dance, raffle sales and acquiring corporate sponsorships. The event was a terrific success and was virtually sold out. The food and staff at South Beach House were extraordinary and Shaune Ann Feuz and her band provided dance music as well as jazz. A wonderful time was had by all.

Throughout the summer, Circle of Care provided food, coffee and tea at community events. We walked in the Fourth of July Parade proudly wearing the red, white and blue with Superwoman on our team!

We are very grateful to all our volunteers who helped us with all these projects (serving nearly 20 clients throughout the year) and to the community for their continued support of our efforts to be of service to those in need in Point Roberts.

We cordially invite the community of Point Roberts to attend the Circle of Care annual general meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24 in the community hall at Trinity Church at 1880 APA Road. Our agenda will include a report on our progress and our vision for the future as well as an opportunity for community participants to provide feedback and guidance. A light dessert reception will be held afterwards. Please RSVP to prcircleofcare@gmail.com or by leaving a message on 360/945-5222.

Wishing you all the joy of the season, and happy 2018!

Annelle Norman, Circle of Care