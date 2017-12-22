2017 Year in Review: Hospital District

The Point Roberts Public Hospital District and the clinic has enjoyed many rewarding years serving the medical needs of the community. The affiliation between the district, the clinic and Unity Care NW (which provides the services of the clinic) continues to be a strong and rewarding partnership.

In mid-April, the clinic began seeing behavioral health patients twice a month. We welcome Unity Care’s psychiatric nurse practitioner Janet Clingaman who brings years of clinical experience to the practice.

Behavioral health care plays a vital role in the well-being of those patients who face the challenges of stress disorders such as depression and anxiety. We hope to see this pilot program remain successful into the new year and become a permanent part of the clinic’s overall medical experience.

In October, Unity Care arranged a dental program to target the needs of the local school children and adult patients with limited access to much-needed dental care. A dental van came with two dental chairs and an X-ray machine. Unity Care also brought their retinal eye camera to the clinic which provided another level of service for our diabetic patients.

We would like to thank all those who provided these extra services to the clinic and we will continue to work in conjunction with Unity Care in bringing them all back to the community in the spring.

Who knows what explorations 2018 will bring, but the hospital district and the clinic are committed to working together for the community who have been so supportive of our services.

Happy New Year to all!

Renee Coe, Point Roberts

Public Hospital District