2017 Year in Review: PREP

We’ve had a fun and busy year! Thanks to the volunteers for their time and effort and thanks to the community for its overwhelming support.

PREP is a local nonprofit that can give you the education and training to prepare yourself and your family for a catastrophic event. There is no organization in Point Roberts that can provide large scale shelter or supplies. In an event like a major earthquake, those in Point Roberts may wait weeks for help from the mainland.

The fire chief provides training and coordinates drills with us so that during an emergency we can assist first responders. We also have an agreement with the parks board to open the community center as a shelter during power outages.

Training includes first aid and trauma care, planning and organizing for catastrophic events, participation in annual statewide ‘shake out’ exercises, HAM radio training, exams and weekly check in.

We also hold fundraisers and participate in community events, like the fire department’s open house, where we can answer questions and provide people with preparedness information.

This year the American Red Cross removed their trailer stocked with provisions. We received a grant from PSE for a replacement but we had to come up with a percentage of the cost. We held two fundraisers: the very successful chili cook-off won by Pam Shepard and the July 4 pancake breakfast where we served 452 people! The local quilting group donated the proceeds from the quilt raffle that was won by Gaspar Schulek.

PREP is a community-focused organization and we hope you will join us. Volunteer time commitment is however much you want to put into it. If you don’t have time, please consider a tax free donation. Please contact Shant Tersakian at 360/945-5165 to learn more.

Shannon Tomsen, Point Roberts

Emergency Preparedness