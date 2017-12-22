Around the Point

AVT Consulting LLC, on behalf of owner NX Holdings Inc., has submitted a conditional use permit application to Whatcom County seeking approval to expand the In Out Parcel building at 145 Tyee Drive. The business offers 24 hours, seven days a week parcel services at its location.

The company seeks to build a 3,316 square foot addition for warehousing, locker areas, and office and packing/mailing space. The application also includes a 320-square-foot loading and unloading area. According to the applicants, the expansion will be at the back of the existing building, consistent with existing design and will be screened from the street.

Following review by various county department staff, the matter will be referred to the county hearing examiner

for decision.

The Point Roberts Hospital District is asking for community input to help make sure the local clinic is meeting the needs of residents and visitors.

“We felt it was time to check in with the community,” said hospital district commissioner Robin Nault. “Numbers were down a very little bit and we wanted to look at why. A lot of people have been giving very good feedback.”

The short survey at surveymonkey.com/r/QP2YNZT asks one central question: “If you don’t currently or regularly use the clinic, what prevents you from doing so?” The six other questions establish patterns of clinic use and asks respondents to describe their clinic experience. If desired, respondents may also leave their contact information for a call back from district superintendent Elaine Komusi. The survey will remain open until

Saturday, December 30.

“This is your community clinic,” Nault said. “Let’s hear from you.”