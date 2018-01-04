“Pretty cool” response to hospital survey

By Pat Grubb

So far, over 140 residents of Point Roberts have completed an online survey conducted by the Point Roberts Hospital District. Speaking at the district’s regular monthly meeting on January 3, district superintendent Elaine Komusi described the number of respondents as “Pretty cool. I’m very pleased with the response,” adding it was more than she expected.

The survey was created to get feedback from the Point Roberts community and help make sure the local clinic is meeting the needs of residents and visitors. The short survey at surveymonkey.com/r/QP2YNZT asks one central question: “If you don’t currently or regularly use the clinic, what prevents you from doing so?” The six other questions establish patterns of clinic use and asks respondents to describe their clinic experience. If desired, respondents may also leave their contact information for a call back from the district superintendent.

Although the district will start reviewing and analyzing responses they have already received, the directors decided to hold the survey open until the end of February. Explaining the rationale behind the survey, hospital district commissioner Robin Nault said last year, “We felt it was time to check in with the community. “Numbers were down a very little bit and we wanted to look at why. A lot of people have been giving very good feedback.”