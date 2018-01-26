Church News – Feburary 2018

By Gina Gaudet

Saint Augustine said, “Miracles are not contrary to nature, but only contrary to what we know about nature.” We think of an event as “miraculous” when it occurs outside the realm of what we think is possible.

In Jesus’ time, miracles were signs of God’s Kingdom. For witnesses, they were proof that Jesus was truly the Son of God. For actual miracle recipients, they were proof of God’s perfect, infinite love for them. So it would stand to reason that when we witness or receive a “miracle” and can happily accept it as entirely possible, if not inevitable, then we are living in that moment in the Kingdom of God.

Jesus’ miracles included physical healing and psychological healing (‘casting out demons.’ See Luke 4:40-41) He turned water into wine (John 2:1-11). He caused a tree to wither (Mark 11:12-14, 20-21). Life as it was perceived was actually transformed at his touch. Even physical death is re-defined by his resurrection as well as his raising of other deceased people (Mark 5:35-43).

What can we declare as possible when we live by the Gospel, where miracles are actually inevitable? Jesus said it himself: “Truly I tell you, those who believe in me will also do the works that I do; and greater works than these will they do.” (John 14:12)

We live in remarkable times, when it can seem that the world is going crazy, or is perhaps on the verge of great climatic cataclysm. Rather than feel overwhelmed by this perceived reality, I just think to myself these words of Paul – Paul Simon, that is: “These are the days of miracle and

wonder!” (1986)