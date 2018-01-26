Circle of Care holds first annual meeting

The Point Roberts Circle of Care organization held its first annual general meeting on January 24 at Trinity Church community hall. Co-founder and president of the board of trustees Chris Cameron led the formal meeting during which the board of directors was elected and 2018 goals were announced.

The annual report which includes a 2017 financial accounting and a listing of the organization’s 2018 goals can be found on Circle of Care’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2DHOOog.

Keynote speaker Virginia Lester addressed the gathering and outlined plans to initiate a collaborative effort with the fire department to provide house call services for those in need.