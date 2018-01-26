Davea Fisher 1940-2017

From the moment Davea arrived in Point Roberts, she was a tireless worker for the community, helping every group and every person as much as she possibly could. She participated in fundraising for Friends of the Library, established the Point Roberts Joke Contest at the community center, and founded Point Roberts Dollars for Scholars, for which she was able to raise over $143,000. She also served as secretary for the Point Roberts fire department and later as commissioner.

Prior to coming to Point Roberts, she was an active member of the Studio Playhouse in Upper Montclair, NJ where she both acted in and directed plays for over three decades. She played leading roles on Broadway in the plays Hot L Baltimore and Once Upon a Mattress.

She accompanied her husband John who was a geologist for Shell Oil and Suncor on exploration trips to the Yukon and the Arctic as well as to the then-Queen Charlotte Islands.

She is survived by husband John Fisher, daughter Michele Wallis, sons William and Gib Wallis and son Ken Fisher and wife Cindy, and her grandchildren Kaitlin and Brook Andrusyk and Molly Fisher and great grandchildren Logan and Hailey Andrusyk.

A memorial service was held on January 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Point Roberts. The family requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Point Roberts Dollars for Scholars in Davea’s memory.

Donations can be deposited at Umpqua Bank at 476 Tyee Drive, or mailed to DFS at PO Box 1354, Point Roberts 98281. Please write “Davea Fisher” in the memo line of the check.