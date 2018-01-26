Dollars for Scholars accepting applications

Local students headed for post secondary studies or continuing their education are invited to apply for scholarships from Point Roberts Dollars for Scholars.

The application period for 2018 scholarships opened January 1. This year’s fundraising campaign has raised over $12,000 allowing the directors to increase scholarship awards this year.

Scholarship applicants must be permanent residents of Point Roberts for at least one year. Scholarships are open to high school seniors or graduates planning to enroll in a full-time or part time course of study at an accredited school, or a student already enrolled in such a program.

Log into pointroberts.dollarsforscholars.org to apply.

Dollars for scholars relies on community donations to support our local students, and there are lots of ways to donate. Contact pointrobertsdfs@gmail.com to learn more about the program.