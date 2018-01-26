Love the Point?

Show your love for the Point with a Valentine’s day cleanup of local roads.

The Whatcom County Health Department and CanDo Recycling and Refuse will co-sponsor a community cleanup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Wednesday, February 14.

Volunteers are asked to come to the Johnson Road transfer station to pick up vests, bags and grabbers. Target roads include Tyee Drive, APA Road, Benson Road, Boundary Bay Road, Johnson Road, Marine Drive and Gulf Road.

The cleanup will take place rain or shine but snow is a deal-breaker. In the case of snow, the cleanup date will reschedule to Saturday, March 17.