Westwind expands

Westwind Marine owners Mark and Tami Pondelick have added local yacht brokerage Steele-A-Weigh Yachts to their business, continuing to add services for local boaters.

“We thought it would be a good fit for Westwind,” Mark Pondelick said. “We have our office right here at the marina and we have a good relationship with all the customers. People are always coming in and asking what’s for sale so it will be nice to have it here.”

The Pondelicks, who have run Westwind since March 2016, approached local veteran yacht broker Bill Steele about buying his business as he and his wife Karol began to plan for retirement. Steele, who founded Steele-A-Weigh on the Point in 2003 after many years as a Canadian broker, thought it was a perfect match. “We made a great, strong business in Point Roberts and now we are passing it on to Mark and Tami who I’m sure will do very well,” Steele said.

Steele-A-Weigh yachts is bonded to list Canadian boats in U.S. waters, and with the closure of Diamond Yachts in Blaine becomes the only broker in the county who can do so.

Pondelick, who is now a member of the Northwest Yacht Broker’s association and working on his certification with the national agency, said they currently have 14 vessels listed. A mix of power and sail, some of the vessels are in Point Roberts while some are in marinas further eastsuch as Blaine and Semiahmoo. With Diamond Yachts closing, Pondelick expects the number of listings to rise.