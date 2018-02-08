Memorial for Stan Riffle to be held on February 21

MEMORIAL for STAN RIFFLE

Wednesday, February 21 at 1 p.m.

PR Fire Hall, 2030 Benson Road

Everyone welcome.

Point Roberts’ resident, Stan Riffle, passed away Feb. 02, after

four years of heart problems and bladder cancer. Not fun things.

Yet Stan lived life and laughed as if they weren’t too big a burden.

Stan’s service to Point Roberts Fire District 5 is his legacy to PR.

Roll up your sleeves….

Stan’s final wish was to decline any more blood transfusions for himself.

He wanted to save the blood for younger people with lives ahead of them.

There will be a Blood Drive in his honor via the mobile unit either at the

memorial on Feb 21st, or in the near future. Rest well, Stan.

Happy trails…