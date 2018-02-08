Community rallies to help local resident

By Meg Olson

This week a jewel-encrusted toilet will begin its migration around the Point, the beginning of a multi-pronged fundraising effort to help longtime resident Bradley Everett.

Diagnosed with stage four laryngeal cancer, Everett, known to many as the smiling face of Westwind Marine, is pursuing aggressive treatment. Friends and community members are rallying to help him with mounting expenses so he can return to his Point Roberts home to heal.

Modeled after a Relay for Life fundraiser, the “Flush Away Cancer” fundraiser will see the sparkling toilet showing off in local front yards. Toilet recipients can pay $10 to the tank to have it taken away, but for $20 they can choose the next victim and for $30 get toilet insurance, protecting them from a further visit.

Dozens of former and current Point Roberts residents, visitors and businesses are stepping up with donations and a fundraising party at Breakwaters is planned for Saturday, April 7. Expect some big-ticket raffle items, starting with a full year’s moorage from the Point Roberts Marina, as well as the traditional ticket-in-the-can raffle with dozens of baskets, gift certificates and other prizes. Ten-dollar tickets for a burger and a beer are already available at Westwind Marine, Breakwaters and other locations in the community.

Direct donations to help Bradley in his recovery can be left with Dani Magnusson at Westwind Marine.