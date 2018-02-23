Around the Point: Miniature Art Show and more

Do you have a small blank space on your wall that is crying out for some vivacity? Looking for just the right way to give back to the community?

The Miniature Art Show at Auntie Pam’s Country Store is back again to meet all of your needs.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, the store will host its sixth annual show, featuring diminutive works by artists ranging from gifted toddlers to seasoned professionals.

“We are inviting all artists to donate a piece in any medium,” said Pamala Sheppard. The only limitation is that the work must be eight by 10 inches or smaller. Donated art work can de dropped off at the Gulf Road store until the day of the show.

The event will feature complimentary appetizers and beverages as well as a viewing and silent auction of the artworks. “It’s a soirée,” Sheppard said.

Proceeds from this year’s auction will be split between the local chapter of Dollars for Scholars and the Bradley Everett Support Fund.

The Point Roberts Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) has made the tough decision to cancel their annual Easter egg hunt this year.

“It doesn’t usually conflict with Spring Break and this year it does so we just don’t have the volunteers,” said PTO member Debbie Nissen. “It’s a big event and there was a real lack of people who could help and who knew what to do.”

From stuffing thousands of eggs to preparing the field, signage, parking, cleanup, and directing the event itself, the annual egg hunt relies on numerous volunteers as well as returning volunteers who know the ropes, Nissen said.

Attempts in the past to reschedule the hunt to a date other than the Saturday before Easter have led to low participation and confusion, leading the PTO to decide that canceling this year’s event was the best option. They have every intention of gearing up the mammoth egg hunt again next year, Nissen said.

The Point Roberts water district will be temporarily temporarily to the former location of the Liberty Wine Store.

The district has until Saturday, March 31 to vacate their current location on Tyee Drive where Best Time RV will be moving this year. With their new facility on Benson Road not due for completion until early 2019 the district had to find an interim location.

“The rent is the same and the space is comparable,” said district manager Dan Bourks. The district will also be renting several storage units for parts.

The new facility will consolidate all district operations in one location, a longtime goal of staff and commissioners.

Bourks said district meetings will be held at the community center for the next year until they have moved to their permanent location. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m.