Library Picks: March 2018

By Kris Lomedico
Bestsellers:
Blackfish………… City Sam Miller
Lawn Boy………… Jonathan Evison
Cave of Bones………… Anne Hillerman
The Fallen………… David Baldacci
Movies:
Pink Panther 2………… Steve Martin
Kiss of the Spider………… Woman W. Hurt
Same Kind of Different as Me………… Greg Kinnear, Jon Voight
The Moonstone………… John Thomson, Sarah Hadland
Music:
Everybody Knows………… Stephen Stills, Judy Collins
Always Ascending………… Franz Ferdinand
Black Coffee………… Joe Bonamassa
Out in the Open………… Steep Canyon Rangers
Teens:
The Disappearing Spoon………… Sam Kean
Mr. Higgins Comes Home………… Michael Mignola
The Creeps………… Fran Krause
Kids:
Black Panther: Ultimate Guide………… Stephen Wiacek
Bears on the Ice………… Kathryn Lasky
Jane on Her Own………… Ursula K. Le Guin
Hours: Tuesday, 1-7 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
wcls.org