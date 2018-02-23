Parks job posting remains open

The Point Roberts Park and Recreation District is keeping the application period for a part time program and facilities coordinator open until Monday, February 26.

At their February 12 meeting commissioner Bennett Blaustein said there had been strong interest in the position. “We had a really good response to our ad in the All Point Bulletin and Point Interface,” he said. At that time 20 people had requested application and five applications for the position had been received.

The board has budgeted $39,000 per year for the part-time position, including benefits. Blaustein said he had consulted with their insurance agent and the district is not required to provide health insurance for the position. The successful candidate will need to work 20 hours per week performing maintenance and light repair work and computer tasks. Job applications may be requested at PRPR.jobs@gmail.com.

Commissioners are also looking to hire someone to run the kayak program this summer, a position they were unable to fill last year leading to the suspension of the popular program.

The district will cover the cost of certification as a kayak instructor for the successful candidate. Program participants receive training and are able to use the district’s kayaks for the season.