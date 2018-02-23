There’s a new head honcho at the border

By Meg Olson

Brad Denson was assigned to the position of port director for Point Roberts on January 21. A Whatcom County native, Denson began his career at the border as an officer with the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service in 1995, following five years as a military police officer with the United States Army.

He was promoted to first line supervisory Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer in the Blaine area in 2007, implementing enforcement operations and overseeing various shifts. In 2009 he was promoted again to second line supervisor and CBP chief officer, working in passenger processing and tactical branch.

“I am excited about my new assignment in Point Roberts carrying out our vital mission,” Denson said. He added that he “understands the unique state of affairs of Point Roberts and plans to ensure that CBP continues to provide the highest level of professionalism to all travelers while ensuring the safety and security of the community.”

Denson lives in Ferndale with his wife who works as a senior real estate loan officer in Whatcom County.