It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother Donna Barton (Donna St. Aubrey Davies) (nee Donalda Brown).

Donna passed away peacefully in the early morning of January 28 in Surrey Memorial Hospital due to a second stroke occurring 2 days before her 77th birthday. After her first stroke in 2015 she moved from her home in Point Roberts into her son Rick’s house, and was surrounded by family, friends and pets.

Donna lived an eclectic, independent life with many talents and interests. She wrote poetry, gardened, modeled, was twice married, raised 2 children, bought and sold houses, was a caregiver to seniors, counseled friends, spent hours every day studying the bible, traveled through Europe and the US, making Biloxi, Mississippi home for many years. She could fix anything and was queen of the chainsaw. She is well known for her collectibles of fancy vintage clothes and shoes (680 pairs to be exact). She made it clear she had no regrets and had lived a very full life, doing everything she ever wanted to do.

Donna was a stunning woman, always well dressed. She shone with great beauty inside and out. She will be dearly missed for her gentleness, kindness and compassion to others. She truly had a loving heart.

Donna Barton was born in Toronto, growing up in Thunder Bay with her father, sister Lesley and 5 half-sisters; Denise, Joanne, Janis, Bonnie and Frances. She reunited in Vancouver with her mother Margaret Mager and half siblings Walter, Michael, Lynden and Tanis. Donna enjoyed 3 grandchildren: Lucas Jeffery, Jasmine Jeffery and Kaylee Nelson.

Predeceased are her mother, Margaret Mager; father, Lesley Brown; and half-sisters Bonnie and Frances Brown.

Rest peacefully, mom, we love and miss you deeply, we know you will be in a better place soon.

A celebration of life will be held on March 10 in Port Coquitlam for family and close friends. For more information, please email maggiestaubrey@gmail.com or strawberryhillauto@telus.net.

