Contractor picked to remodel elementary school

By Oliver Lazenby

At a February 26 meeting, the Blaine school board accepted Tiger Construction’s $690,000 bid for work on Blaine Elementary School and district gyms.

Including sales tax, the school district awarded the Everson-based company a $750,030 contract, which includes remodeling five classrooms at the building’s north end, enclosing the playground’s covered area and making seismic upgrades to the middle school gym and Ken Waters gym.

The company will begin construction this summer and complete the project before school starts.

The contract is nearly $100,000 less than the district’s $850,000 budget for the work, district project manager Jim Kenoyer said at the board meeting.

“We’re pretty comfortable that’s a good number for us,” he said.

Eight contractors toured the project; just Tiger Construction and Edmonds-based Spee West submitted bids. Spee West bid $875,000.

A $45 million capital projects bond that voters approved in February 2015 funds the elementary school renovation. That project, along with the third phase of the high school remodel – which also begins this summer – are the final projects funded by the 2015 bond.