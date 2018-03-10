Whatcom READS book announced: “Your Heart is a Muscle the Size of a Fist”

Whatcom READS, a program that challenges everyone in Whatcom County to read the same book, has chosen “Your Heart Is a Muscle the Size of a Fist” by Sunil Yapa as its book for 2018.

The novel focuses on a young, biracial character named Victor who is dealing with the loss of his mother. As a Seattle resident, Victor finds himself in the midst of the 1999 WTO protest.

“As heartbreaking as it is pulse-pounding, Yapa’s virtuosic debut asks profound questions about the power of empathy in our hyperconnected modern world, and the limits of compassion, all while exploring how far we must each go for family, for justice and for love,” according to Whatcom READS.

As part of the program, Whatcom READS selects authors that are available to visit Whatcom County, can engage with the community and have written a book that speaks to a wide audience. The book must also have local ties that address cultural, historical or local interests, according to its website.

Several public events are scheduled with Yapa this Thursday, March 8 through Saturday, March 10. On March 8, Yapa will speak at the Ferndale Library, 2125 Main Street, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. He’s also scheduled to speak that day from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Deming Library, 5044 Mount Baker Highway. For the full event schedule, visit whatcomreads.org.

Yapa’s novel is now available for checkout at all public libraries in Whatcom County in several formats including, hard copy, e-book, streaming audio and preloaded audio. Village Books, located at 1200 11th street in Bellingham, also sells the book and donates some of its proceeds on the title to Whatcom READS.