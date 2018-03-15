Advisory committee talks proposed solid waste pickup changes

By Meg Olson

The Whatcom County Health Department (WCHD) and the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC) are moving ahead with educating the public about proposed changes to the solid waste system.

“This is for the people that for the last two years haven’t been following these meetings or the All Point Bulletin coverage,” said WCHD representative Jeff Hegedus at the March 14 PRCAC meeting.

Hegedus presented committee members with a letter and FAQ sheet that will be sent to the approximately 2,300 property owners who will need to pay for mandatory garbage collection if proposed changes are approved. The information will also be added to the solid waste division website which already features a section specifically addressing Point Roberts solid waste issues.

Under the proposal, the current system of allowing property owners to apply for an exemption from curbside pickup will be repealed. All developed properties, as determined by which ones have a septic permit, will need to pay for monthly pickup of garbage and recycling.

PRCAC members agreed to hold a town hall meeting on Saturday, April 14 to answer further questions the public has before proposed changes go before county council later that month for a public hearing and possible approval. If they are approved, Hegedus said, CanDo Recycling and Disposal Services will apply to the state for a new tariff. The target date for rollout of universal collection is January 2019.