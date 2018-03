By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine High School students joined students around the nation in walking out of their classrooms on Wednesday, March 14, for 17 minutes, one minute for every victim of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

“We walked out to show we care and want something to happen,” said student Emma Breedlove. “And also just to honor the 17 victims.”

The students agreed the banning bump stocks nationally should be a priority for lawmakers.