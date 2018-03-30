Fiber Fest spins, weaves and mends this weekend!

Spring is here and so is Fiber Fest!

On March 31, Fiber Fest will take the fiber arts from the raw goods to the finish product, featuring demonstrations on spinning, weaving, knitting, felting, papercraft and even mending. A shearing demonstration will be held outside, weather-permitting and goat (or sheep)-willing.

The pool room will feature a quilt show and sale by local quilters. They will also have a table selling craft books and supplies. The event will be the kickoff for a raffle of a quilt made by Jane Donaldson as a fundraiser for the local garden club, which will be holding their biennial garden tour this year. There will also be quilting demonstrations and local quilter Judy Ross will be teaching how to make fabric book covers.

The event is open to vendors outside the fiber arts and a variety of locally crafted items will be on sale, organizer Jessica McVey said. Lunch will be provided by Circle of Care as a fundraiser for their home care services.

(How do you tell a goat from a sheep? Goat, tail up. Sheep, tail down.)

Demo Schedule

Doreen Trudel – Spinning, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Tapestry, 1-4 p.m.

Open Demo all welcome – Knitting, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Rod Taylor – Japanese fish net mending, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Chris Cameron- Paper piecing, 10-11 and 1-2

Heidi Baxter – Mending, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sandy Holland – Old linens repurposed, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sandy Fraser Bourks – Metis beading, 10 a.m.-noon

Joyce Wensley – Book Binding, 1-4 p.m.

Judy Ross – Book covers embroidery, 1-4 p.m.

Tor Baxter – Goat shearing depending on weather. 1-2 p.m.