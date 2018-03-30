He’s baaaacckk!

Ben is back!

The Point Roberts Park and Recreation District has hired former Lighthouse Marine Park manager Ben VanBuskirk as its facilities and programs coordinator.

“There were several good candidates, but the best was agreed to be Ben,” said commissioner Stephen Falk following the March 15 park district board meeting. “He accepted our offer and has already started to work in the part-time position, thanks to voter approval last year of our operational levy.” In November 2017, voters approved almost doubling the park district’s operational levy with goals including hiring a manager for the district, which was previously only run by volunteer commissioners.

Since starting the job, VanBuskirk has been working with commissioner Bennett Blaustein, who had been working up to 30 hours every week scheduling space, changing light bulbs at the community center and mapping and clearing trails at Baker Field.

“What I’m going to be doing is letting commissioners get back to being commissioners,” VanBuskirk said, adding he’s already seen plenty of old friends from the Point. “It’s going to be lots of fun.”

VanBuskirk will formally be introduced at the Monday, April 9 park board meeting, Blaustein said. “We’re sort of doing a slow roll-out.” The part time position is budgeted at $23 to $30 per hour for 20 hours per week.