Waneta Scotti and Eric Hop bid on some of the 73 pieces of art that were donated to the 6th Annual Miniature Art Show at Auntie Pam’s Country Store on March 24. Over $900 was raised for Dollars for Scholars and Bradley Everett. In addition to art and refreshments, the crowd enjoyed “Karaoke with Kevin.”