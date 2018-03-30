Bald Eagle Golf Course set to open May 20

The new sign was put up early March in preparation for the club’s re-opening on Sunday, May 20.

By Meg Olson

After nine months of hard work and investment the Point Roberts golf course is ready to rise again.

The course will have its grand reopening on Sunday, May 20, under the new name Bald Eagle Golf Club at Point Roberts, which is scheduled to coincide with the Victoria Day long weekend north of the border.

“We’re actively getting back to maintenance and operations instead of restoration,” said golf course architect and consultant Wayne Carleton.

A new management team is in place and led by club manager golf professional Paul Beauchemin, Carleton said.

Beauchemin is leaving his 10-year real estate career in Arizona to return to the golf business. Originally from Edmonton, Alberta, he worked as a golf professional and general manager for 15 years before heading south. “He wanted to get back into the golf business and has family connections in Point Roberts,” Carleton said.

Renowned local chef Roger Gookstetter has taken over as food and beverage manager. “We’re happy to have him on board and he’s working hard to get the restaurant up and running,” Carleton said. The restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to dusk and the menu will be focused on breakfast and lunch with dinners available

seasonally.

Long-time superintendent Rick Hoole and his crew have been working on restoring and updating the course since new owners took over the course in July, and are wrapping up another re-sodding job on the 13th tee. The club expects to have tee times available in April.

“Overall, the focus will be on exceptional service – a great golf experience no matter who you are,” Carleton said. “Here everyone is a member for the day.” The club will be offering annual memberships but not lifetime memberships at this time. They are offering an “Eagle Priority Card” for $50 CDN that will entitle holders to Canadian dollars at par, and have already sold a number at golf shows.

“Our goal is to build back the reputation that was lost and make this community proud of this local asset,” Carleton said.