Shirley Farrell

Shirley Nora Farrell (née Moore)

August 18, 1931 – March 10, 2018

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved Shirley, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home, on March 10, 2018. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Tom Farrell in 2006. Survived by her dear sister Celia Ball of Weston Super-Mare, Somerset, England, and family members Wendy Sotvedt, Warren Farrell, grandsons David, Christopher (Iveta), Kevin (Annabelle) and great grandchildren Thomas (Victoria), Katharyn, Taryn and Kyle Sotvedt. Shirley is also remembered by her many friends and relations in Vancouver, England and Point Roberts, Washington.

Born August 18, 1931 in Stoke-on-Trent, England, Shirley trained as a nurse and midwife, and worked in Southampton, England before emigrating to Canada in 1965 where she worked at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver. Shirley met her future husband Tom in the summer of 1966 at Point Roberts, and they were married in early 1967. Shirley and Tom enjoyed many happy years of travel and sharing their love with family and friends, especially at the cottage on the Point. The sunsets, crab, Christmases, and cocktail parties are too numerous to mention, but left a deep impression on everyone who spent time with Tom and Shirley at ‘Sescape.’

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on April 7, 2018 at St. Mary’s Kerrisdale Anglican Church, 2490 West 37th Avenue, Vancouver.

In lieu of flowers, a donation would be greatly appreciated in memory of Shirley, to the Red Cross, or Trinity Lutheran Church in Point Roberts, which was dear to Shirley’s heart.