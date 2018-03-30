The Beekeepers are back in session!

0
Front Page News, News
March 30, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print

Point Roberts beekeepers are getting ready for another busy season of bee care and feeding – with luck, there’ll be a good honey harvest in the summer.

The association’s first meeting of spring will be held at 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 2 at the Gulf Road community center. Members will be sharing resources, advice and cupcakes, and are always happy to get a novice beekeeper up and running.

The Puget Sound Beekeepers Association encourages bee-friendly gardening practices. Take a look at how to be bee-friendly here – bit.ly/2ur1Bar.

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

2 + nineteen =