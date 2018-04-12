By Meg Olson

The Cottages at Seabright Farm is back in business after Whatcom County released additional building permits.

The development is still working to complete remaining infrastructure requirements. On April 6, the Whatcom County Planning and Development services notified the developer they could have another 15 building permits, with a commitment to complete improvements to Paul’s Road by the end of May.

When the project received final plat approval in August 2016 they had the go ahead to sell the 58 lots in the new subdivision, but not to build on them. Under a deferred improvement bond the county only issued five building permits for the original show homes until the developer completed outstanding improvements such as completion of Seabright Loop, stormwater improvements and off-site upgrades to Paul’s Road. County planner Amy Keenan said the first of those two requirements were now completed.

Developer Wayne Knowles said the good news is that the pool and associated buildings are nearing completion and he is looking forward to a busy construction season adding new homes at Seabright.