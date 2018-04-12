New library prepares for soft open in June

By Judy Ross

The new library is coming along steadily. Right now, the siding is up, the iconic fire alarm refinished and mounted, and the final outside painting is scheduled to be completed soon.

The final outdoor paint colors are ochre (a kind of brownish-yellow) with a terra-cotta color as the accent. Much of the inside finishing still needs to be completed. The library is projected to have a “soft opening” in the beginning of June and official grand opening in mid-August.

Between June and August, the library will work on finalizing the furnishings and making a usable library.

So, what are the Friends doing nowadays? We are feeling pretty excited by the construction progress and pretty confident about our funds being adequate for what needs yet to be done, so we are not actively doing any fundraising.

We are looking forward to our Annual General Meeting, which will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 29 at the community center. That meeting will include the predictable administrative matters, but also the opportunity to view a short video (10-15 minutes) that shows the transformation of the old fire hall into the new library.

The meeting will also give members the opportunity to get a sneak peek into the inside of the building (assuming that there are no construction issues that would make a viewing impossible.) Memberships for the Friends of the Point Roberts Library are $5 for the year and can be paid at the door. We hope many of you will join us at this meeting, which will also have celebratory cake! Hope to see you there!