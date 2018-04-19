Don’t forget – special election ballots are due next week

If you plan to vote in the special election on Tuesday, April 24, be sure to submit your ballot on time.

Up for consideration is a $12 million, six-year capital projects and technology levy for the Blaine school district that would go into effect in 2019. If approved, the levy would cost property owners 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value.

Whether or not the levy passes, the school district’s maintenance and operations levy will decrease by 46 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value in 2019.

Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day at an official drop box location; mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than April 24. Mailed ballots require 50 cents of postage.

Voters can drop special election ballots off at the Point Roberts Marketplace at 480 Tyee Drive.

If you did not receive your ballot by Friday, April 13 or you have questions for the county auditor’s office, contact Debbie Adelstein at 360/778-5105, or the chief deputy Diana Bradrick at 360/778-5130.