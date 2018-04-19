Learn to help stranded marine mammals

By Oliver Lazenby

Community members will have the opportunity to learn about marine animals at the Whatcom Marine Mammal Stranding Network responder training on Wednesday, April 25 at the BP Heron Center at Birch Bay State Park.

The training costs $25 and goes from 6 to 9 p.m. Participants will learn how to determine if a marine mammal is in distress and what to do, identify marine mammals, recognize various injuries and illnesses, collect data and more.

Training will also cover laws and regulations that responders must follow.

Whatcom Marine Mammal Stranding Network is a nonprofit organization. Learn more at wmmsn.org.

To report a stranded or deceased marine mammal, call the Northwest Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at 360/966-8845 and stay at least 100 yards from it.