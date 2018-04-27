Library quick picks: May 2018

Bestsellers:
Clock Dance…………………………. Anne Tyler
Fruit of the Drunken Tree………………………….Ingrid Rojas Contreras
Rescued…………………………. David Rosenfelt
The Other Woman…………………………. Daniel Silva
Movies:
Lemon………………………….Inger Tudor, Brett Gelman
The Ghost of New Orleans………………………….Josh Lucas, Terrance Howard
Person to Person………………………….Michael Cera, Abbi Jacobson
The Breaking Point………………………….John Garfield, Patricia Neal
Music:
Safe in the Arms of Time………………………….Rita Coolidge
Graffiti U…………………………. Keith Urban
Dolce Duello…………………………. Cecelia Bartoli, Sol Gabetta
Sex & Cigarettes…………………………. Toni Braxton
Teens:
Bridge of Clay…………………………. Markus Zusak
Catwoman: Soulstealer………………………….Sarah J. Maas
Ship It…………………………. Britta Lundin
Kids:
My Life in a Chinook Village………………………….Max Caswell
Bob…………………………. Wendy Mass
The Ghost & Whatshisface………………………….Gordon Korman
Hours:
Tuesday 1-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
wcls.org